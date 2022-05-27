DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) rose 10% in premarket trading on a report that state-owned carmaker China FAW Group is mulling purchasing a "significant" stake in the ride-sharing company.

The automaker is said to have reached out to DIDI executives and expressed interest in taking a stake in the company, according to a Bloomberg report. FAW is pitching that it can help DIDI resolve concerns related to data security so the ride-haling firm is able to list in Hong Kong.

On Monday, DiDi (DIDI) got a boost after the company informed the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it plans to file the necessary paperwork to de-list its shares from U.S. markets on or after June 2. DiDi (DIDI) said its shares would stop trading on the NYSE about 10 days after it files the appropriate documentation.

The move comes along with DiDi's (DIDI) plans to re-list its shares in Hong Kong. The company has been under intense pressure from Chinese regulatory authorities regarding its business practices and use of customer data for nearly a year.

Earlier this month, DiDI (DIDI) shares took a hit after the company said it needed to complete cybersecurity review that caused it to also hold back on its plans to begin listing its shares in Hong Kong.