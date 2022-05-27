BIT Mining Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.02, revenue of $296.7M
May 27, 2022 8:05 AM ETBIT Mining Limited (BTCM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- BIT Mining press release (NYSE:BTCM): Q1 Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.02.
- Revenue of $296.7M vs. $2.6M year ago.
- CEO comment: "Over the past quarter, we focused on our expansion in North America and have made significant progress in the construction of our data centers in Ohio. In the meantime, we continued our Bitcoin and Ethereum mining businesses and the integration of other businesses such as mining pool operation and mining machine manufacturing to create synergies. Given our early-mover advantage in Ethereum mining, we are also making inroads into Proof-of-Stake operations by providing a series of services including governance and monitoring, account system and nodes management. Looking forward, we plan to continue to enhance our value proposition and further strengthen our mining technology."