Calls for changes at Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) grew only louder on Friday as sale prospects subside.

Long-time activist investor Macellum Advisors issued a further rebuke of Kohl’s (KSS) management on Friday after the company missed earnings expectations and hurt prospects for a sale. Indeed, Simon Property Group (SPG) has already quashed rumors about it being a potential suitor in the wake of the retailer’s bearish earnings results.

“The dismal results produced by Kohl’s in recent quarters cannot be blamed on economic headwinds, supply chain issues and sweeping deterioration of the industry,” a statement from the investment adviser on Friday read. “In our view, it is crystal clear that Kohl’s continues to lag peers and underperform because of its ineffective Board, weak management team and illogical three-year plan, which the market has already reacted extremely poorly to.”

The statement added that comparatively strong results from peers like Macy’s, Dillard’s, and Nordstrom drive home the point that Kohl’s issues are executional. As such, the firm considers management’s flat rejection of bids rumored to be in the mid 60’s in recent months as foolhardy and speaks to hubris at the top of the firm.

Given reports of remaining interest in a buyout, Macellum urged the board to reconsider offers more seriously.

“Reports indicate that several credible buyers remain interested in acquiring Kohl’s at a meaningful premium,” the statement concludes. “We call on the Board to stop burning shareholder capital and enter into cash preservation mode until a deal is consummated.”

Kohl’s (KSS) shares traded largely flat in pre-market hours on Friday.

