Navitas names new CFO

May 27, 2022 8:15 AM ETNavitas Semiconductor Corp. (NVTS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Navitas Semiconductor (NYSE:NVTS) has appointed Ron Shelton to the roles of Senior Vice President (SVP), Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Treasurer.
  • Shelton will take over from interim CFO Todd Glickman, who will continue in his role as SVP of Finance. He joins the company from Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems for Internet-of-Things devices.
  • Shelton was CFO of Adesto from 2011 to 2020. He was also CFO at GigOptix, Cirrus Logic and other semiconductor companies. He has experience in several transactions with an aggregate value of more than $2B, including IPOs, debt and equity financing, and mergers and acquisitions.
