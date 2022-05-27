Livent, Lilium team up to boost R&D for high-performance lithium batteries

May 27, 2022

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) and Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) said on Friday that they plan to collaborate on the advancement of lithium metal technology for use in high-performance battery cells.

Lilium (LILM), +2.2% pre-market, said teaming with Livent (LTHM) "is an important step towards securing Lilium's future access to the high-performance battery cell technology that will power Lilium's jets."

Livent (LTHM) said it is "excited about the opportunity to work closely with the leading scientists and engineers at Lilium to advance the state of the art in e-mobility and battery technology."

Livent (LTHM) shares surged 6.8% on Thursday and have climbed more than 40% in May after easily beating Q1 earnings estimates and raising full-year sales guidance.

