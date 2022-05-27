Instil gets FDA nod to start early stage study of ITIL-306 for lung/kidney/ovarian cancers
May 27, 2022 8:22 AM ETInstil Bio, Inc. (TIL)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Instil Bio (NASDAQ:TIL) said U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared its application to start a phase 1 trial of ITIL-306 in patients with lung, kidney and ovarian cancers.
- Instil added that the FDA cleared of the Investigational New Drug (IND) application marks the company's first-in-human phase 1 study of ITIL-306.
- ITIL-306 is an autologous TIL cell therapy engineered with a novel and proprietary Costimulatory Antigen Receptor (CoStAR), according to the company's May 27 press release.
- The trial — which will enroll patients with non-small cell lung cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and ovarian cancer — will start with a dose of one billion CoStAR-transduced TILs.