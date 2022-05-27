Workday, The Gap, Mirati Therapeutics among premarket losers' pack
- Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) -47% after trial data for melanoma candidate.
- Performance Shipping (PSHG) -38%.
- SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX) -34% after announcing trial data for lead asset in multiple myeloma.
- Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) -27% after updating mid-stage data for KRAS inhibitor in lung cancer.
- ClearSign Technologies (CLIR) -20% on proposed public offering of common stock.
- The Gap (GPS) -19% on Q1 earnings release.
- Big Lots (BIG) -19% on Q1 earnings release.
- Aurora Cannabis (ACB) -16% following $125M bought deal financing.
- American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) -13% on Q1 earnings release.
- Canopy Growth (CGC) -12% on Q4 earnings release.
- Workday (WDAY) -9% on Q1 earnings release.
- Aethlon Medical (AEMD) -5%.
- Purple Biotech (PPBT) -5% after presents Phase 1 Interim monotherapy data for NT219 at ASCO 2022.
- Hibbett (HIBB) -5% on Q1 earnings release.