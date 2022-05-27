Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) continued to trade lower in the pre-market Friday after the clinical-stage oncology company updated data for its KRAS inhibitor, adagrasib, while Stifel defended the stock noting that the post-market selloff was “overdone.”

The data were generated from a registration-enabling Phase 2 cohort of the KRYSTAL-1 study, which involved patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who underwent at least one prior systemic therapy.

The results indicated an 80% of median progression-free survival ((mPFS)) and 12.6 months of median overall survival ((mOS)).

The readout “more or less confirms the similarity of full dose Lumakras and adagrasib monotherapy,” Stifel analysts wrote, referring to a rival therapy developed by Amgen (AMGN) with a similar mechanism of action.

However, the frontline setup in NSCLC offers a much larger sales opportunity, and the ability to combine with Merck (MRK) immunotherapy Keytruda will determine the eventual winner, the analysts added.

Stifel attributes the selloff to a lower than anticipated median duration of response ((mDOR)) of 8.5 months, compared to 12.5 months for Lumakras, which, according to analysts, adds “some accelerated approval risk.”

Despite the selloff in a second-line setting, the firm argues that the company is more likely to succeed than Amgen (AMGN). “…we recommend focusing on what we think is a more important frontline catalyst later in the year,” the analysts added.

Stifel maintains the Buy rating on Mirati (MRTX) and trims the price target to $105 from $133 per share.

Adagrasib is currently undergoing FDA review under accelerated approval as a second-line option for NSCLC. A decision is expected on or before December 14, 2022.