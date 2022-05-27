International goods trade deficit narrows in April
May 27, 2022 8:31 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- April International Trade in Goods (Advance): -$105.94B vs. -$118.0B expected and -$125.94B prior (revised from -$127.12B).
- Exports of goods for April rose by $5.2B to $173.9B. Imports of $279.9B declined by $14.8B during the month.
- Wholesale inventories was estimated at $860.8B in April, up 2.1% from March and +23.8% from April of last year.
- Retail inventories of $696.3B in April gained 0.7% over the prior month and +15.0% from April 2021.
- Previously, (May 13) import prices remained unchanged in April, while exports rose 0.6%.