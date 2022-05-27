Personal spending rises more than expected in April, PCE price index ticks down

May 27, 2022 8:33 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments

Customer buying food in shop

YakobchukOlena/iStock via Getty Images

  • April Personal Income and Outlays: Income +0.4% M/M vs. +0.6% expected and +0.5% prior.
  • Personal spending: +0.9% M/M vs. +0.7% expected and +1.4% prior (revised from +1.1%).
  • PCE Price Index: +0.2% M/M vs. +0.3% expected and +0.9% prior.
  • +6.3% Y/Y vs. +6.3% expected and +6.6% prior.
  • Core PCE Price Index: +0.3% M/M vs. +0.3% expected and +0.3% prior.
  • +4.9% Y/Y vs. +4.9% expected and +5.2 % prior.
  • Increases in the prices for goods were widespread across all components, except for gasoline and other energy goods. Spending for motor vehicles and parts, led the increase.
  • In services, increases were also widespread, led by food services and accommodations as well as housing and utilities.
  • In Q1, PCE price index rose 7.0% and core PCE prices increased 5.1%, showing little change from Q4 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.