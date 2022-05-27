Personal spending rises more than expected in April, PCE price index ticks down
May 27, 2022 8:33 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- April Personal Income and Outlays: Income +0.4% M/M vs. +0.6% expected and +0.5% prior.
- Personal spending: +0.9% M/M vs. +0.7% expected and +1.4% prior (revised from +1.1%).
- PCE Price Index: +0.2% M/M vs. +0.3% expected and +0.9% prior.
- +6.3% Y/Y vs. +6.3% expected and +6.6% prior.
- Core PCE Price Index: +0.3% M/M vs. +0.3% expected and +0.3% prior.
- +4.9% Y/Y vs. +4.9% expected and +5.2 % prior.
- Increases in the prices for goods were widespread across all components, except for gasoline and other energy goods. Spending for motor vehicles and parts, led the increase.
- In services, increases were also widespread, led by food services and accommodations as well as housing and utilities.
- In Q1, PCE price index rose 7.0% and core PCE prices increased 5.1%, showing little change from Q4 2021.