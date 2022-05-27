Aesther SPAC signs merger deal with United Gear
May 27, 2022 8:46 AM ETAesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (AEHA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AEHA), an SPAC, has signed a merger agreement with United Gear & Assembly, a manufacturer of high precision gears for electric vehicles.
- The agreement will see United Gear become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aesther, which will change its name to EVGT. The combined company will be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker EVGT upon closing of the transaction.
- United Gear has a broad global customer base for which it designs and manufactures high precision gears for multiple high-growth, multi-billion dollar markets, with key customers already in place. In the automotive market, it supplies electric vehicle parts for Volvo, HUSCO, Dana and GM.