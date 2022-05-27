Dell shares climb on strong outlook for PCs, enterprise tech

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) shares rocketed up by almost 10% in pre-market trading, Friday, as Wall Street threw its weight behind the computing giant following its upbeat outlook and better-than-expected first-quarter earnings report.

Late Thursday, Dell (DELL) Chief Financial Officer Tom Sweet said on a conference call that the company expects its second-quarter earnings, excluding one-time items, will between $1.55 and $1.70 a share, with revenue in a range of $26.1B to $27.1B. That outlook topped Wall Street analysts' consensus estimates for Dell (DELL) to earn $1.45 a share, on $25.5B in sales.

That outlook added to enthusiasm that Dell (DELL) is doing a good job of weathering supply chain and Covid-19-related lockdown in China that have weighed on many bellwether tech leaders for more than a year. Speaking on Dell's (DELL) conference call, Chief Operating Officer Jeff Clarke said that even with the issues in tech industry, "IT demand is currently healthy."

Signs of that were found in Dell's (DELL) first-quarter results. Dell (DELL) earned $1.84 a share, excluding one-time items, on revenue of $26.1B, while Wall Street analysts had expected Dell (DELL) to earn $1.39 a share, on $25.23B in revenue.

"Dell executed well on its supply chain despite a worsened supply environment that is currently impacting the vast majority of the IT hardware space," said Deutsche Bank analyst Sidney Ho, in a research note. "[Product] backlog did not come down, reflecting a strong demand environment."

Dell's (DELL) said its infrastructure solutions business, which is responsible for servers, networking and storage products, reported $9.3B in revenue during the quarter, while client computing, which covers PCs and related products, totaled $15.6B.

While Dell (DELL) looked ready to head into the Memorial Day weekend on an upbeat note, Workday (WDAY) was on the slide due to a first-quarter report that had analysts concerned about the human-resource management software company's order backlog.