Hibbett trades lower after sales fall against stimulus-heavy comparison

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) slumped in early trading on Friday after missing profit estimates with its Q1 earnings report.

Comparable sales fell 18.9% during the quarter, but were still up 22.9% in comparison to the pre-pandemic level in Q1 of FY20. Brick and mortar comparable sales declined 22.0%, while e-commerce sales increased 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Notably, HIBB said customer spending habits were affected by lower discretionary income due to the absence of stimulus payments received in the first quarter of last year.

Gross margin was 37.0% of sales vs. 41.4% of sales a year ago. The margin decline ne was driven by deleverage of store occupancy of approximately 160 basis points, higher average product cost of approximately 150 basis points and increased freight and transportation costs of approximately 130 basis points.

Store operating, selling and administrative expenses were 22.5% vs. 18.1% a year ago, primarily the result of deleverage from the year-over-year sales decline and increased costs associated with advertising, professional services and supplies necessary to support a larger store base and increased e-commerce volume.

Net income fell to $39.3M vs. $84.8M a year ago.

Hibbett (HIBB) guided for net sales are expected to be relatively flat in dollars. Net new store growth is expected to be in the range of 30 to 40 stores with units spread relatively evenly throughout the year.

Shares of Hibbett (HIBB) fell 5.75% in premarket trading following the mixed earnings report.