BIT Mining Q1 revenue falls sharply after China's crypto ban

May 27, 2022 8:52 AM ETBIT Mining Limited (BTCM)BTC-USD, ETH-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment

Glowing dark background with bitcoin symbol.

peshkov/iStock via Getty Images

  • BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Q1 revenue on Friday has nosedived from the fourth quarter, hindered by its mining pool business after China banned cryptocurrency transactions last year.
  • Moreover, revenue of $296.68M cratered from $497.78M in Q4 2021, but remains elevated from just $2.6M in the year-ago period.
  • Operating expenses were $298.8M in Q1, compared with $501.6M in Q4 2021 and $3.9M in Q1 2021.
  • Overall, the crypto miner posted a net loss of $3.75M in Q1, improving from -$17.2M in Q4 2021, but down from a gain of $3.31M in Q1 of last year.
  • Furthermore, BIT's (BTCM) total hash rate capacity of its ethereum (ETH-USD) mining machines is approximately 4,452.7 giga hashes per second ("GH/s"), as of May 27. It mined 5,420 ether and recognized revenue of ~$16.0M.
  • And its bitcoin (BTC-USD) mining machines' hash rate capacity was 246.1 peta hashes per second ("PH/s"). In Q1, it produced 166 bitcoins, recognizing revenue of $6.9M.
  • Earlier, BIT Mining Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.02.
