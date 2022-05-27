Pinduoduo, Dell Technologies, Ulta Beauty among premarket losers' pack
May 27, 2022 8:53 AM ET
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) +39%.
- Solo Brands (DTC) +14%.
- PMV Pharmaceuticals (PMVP) +15% on early data for lead asset in solid tumors.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) +13% on Q1 earnings release.
- DiDi Global (DIDI) +11% on report of China's FAW interest in possible stake.
- Adicet Bio (ACET) +10% after updating early-stage data for CAR-T therapy in blood cancer.
- Dell Technologies (DELL) +9% on Q1 earnings release.
- SIGA Technologies (SIGA) +9%.
- Molecular Partners (MOLN) +8%.
- Ulta Beauty (ULTA) +8% on Q1 earnings release.
- Bright Green (BGXX) +8%.
- Zymeworks (ZYME) +8% after bidder All Blue Falcons raises state, promising data ahead of ASCO conference.
- Enservco (ENSV) +7%.
- Pinduoduo (PDD) +7% on Q1 earnings release.
- Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO) +6%.
- PDS Biotechnology (PDSB) +6% after presents data from NCI-Led Triple Combination Phase 2 trial in advanced, refractory HPV-positive cancers at ASCO 2022; and data from VERSATILE-002 Phase 2 trial in recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer at ASCO 2022.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) +6% after presents results for INO-5401 + INO-9012 in combination with Libtayo in patients with newly diagnosed GBM at ASCO 2022.
- Allbirds (BIRD) +6%.