Purple Biotech stock falls amid interim phase 1 data of NT219 in advanced tumors

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) reported interim data from a phase 1 trial of NT219 as a standalone therapy to treat adults with advanced solid tumors.

The study included patients with colorectal, pancreatic and breast cancers and also gastroesophageal junction (GEJ), esophageal and appendiceal cancers.

Out of 12 evaluable patients, a confirmed partial response of more than 5.5 months was seen in a patient with GEJ cancer. Stable disease was seen in 3 out of 4 patients with mutated-KRAS colorectal cancer, according to the company's May 27 press release.

"One patient with refractory gastroesophageal junction cancer, previously treated with four prior lines of therapies, was treated for 22 weeks and achieved a confirmed partial response. Remarkably, the patient has not progressed, approximately one year after the end of treatment," said Michael Schickler, head of clinical & regularly affairs at Purple Biotech.

The company said eight Grade 3 adverse events (AEs) were seen but no Grade 4 AEs or treatment related deaths.

On plans for the drug, CEO Isaac Israel said, "Our goal is to study NT219 in combination with cetuximab in patients with recurrent and metastatic colorectal cancer and squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN), which we have already started."

The company will present the data at the the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO).

