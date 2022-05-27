Reckitt Benckiser said to get first round bids for infant formula unit

May 27, 2022 9:02 AM ETReckitt Benckiser Group plc (RBGPF)ABTBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Enfamil Baby Formula

LPETTET/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGPF) is said to have received offers for infant-formula business this week after it started a sales process last month.
  • Private equity firm Clayton Dubilier Rice submitted a bit this week, according to a WSJ report. The unit, which produces Enfamil branded baby formula, could see $7 billion in a sale, analysts and bankers told the paper.
  • The auction comes amid a severe baby formula shortage in the U.S. at least party due to an Abbott (ABT) plant shutdown. On Wednesday the FDA entered into a consent decree with Abbott (ABT ) to reopen its troubled Sturgis, Mich., baby formula plant.
  • Last June, Reckitt (OTCPK:RBGPF) agreed to sell its infant formula and child nutrition business in China to Primavera Capital Group for $2.2 billion.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.