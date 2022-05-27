Reckitt Benckiser said to get first round bids for infant formula unit
May 27, 2022 9:02 AM ETReckitt Benckiser Group plc (RBGPF)ABTBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGPF) is said to have received offers for infant-formula business this week after it started a sales process last month.
- Private equity firm Clayton Dubilier Rice submitted a bit this week, according to a WSJ report. The unit, which produces Enfamil branded baby formula, could see $7 billion in a sale, analysts and bankers told the paper.
- The auction comes amid a severe baby formula shortage in the U.S. at least party due to an Abbott (ABT) plant shutdown. On Wednesday the FDA entered into a consent decree with Abbott (ABT ) to reopen its troubled Sturgis, Mich., baby formula plant.
- Last June, Reckitt (OTCPK:RBGPF) agreed to sell its infant formula and child nutrition business in China to Primavera Capital Group for $2.2 billion.