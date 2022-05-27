Mitsubishi Electric to expand production capacity at A/C base in Turkey
May 27, 2022 9:07 AM ETMitsubishi Electric Corporation (MIELY)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Mitsubishi Electric (OTCPK:MIELY) has announced that it will invest $113M in a new plant at Mitsubishi Electric Air Conditioning Systems Manufacturing Turkey Joint Stock Co., the company’s air-conditioner production base in Turkey.
- The expansion will expand MACT’s annual capacity for air-to-water heat pumps* to 0.3M units, up by 0.1M units from current capacity, and room air conditioners to 1.1M units, up by 0.3M units.
- Mitsubishi Electric has continued to invest in MACT since establishing the subsidiary company in 2016, including making an additional investment of $17.3M in 2021.