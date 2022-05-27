Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) says it has determined not to accept a resignation tendered by director Egon Durban - the Silver Lake co-CEO considered an Elon Musk ally who was voted down by the company's shareholders at Wednesday's annual meeting.

Durban failed to get the requisite majority of votes cast at the meeting, and tendered his resignation from the board.

But Twitter's board believes "the reason Mr. Durban failed to receive the support of a majority of the votes cast for his reelection to the Board at the Meeting was due to proxy advisory firm voting guidelines, as well as voting policies of certain institutional investors regarding board service limitations."

"As disclosed in the Company’s proxy statement, Mr. Durban serves on the boards of directors of six other publicly traded companies," Twitter says in an SEC filing.

After deliberations, the board decided not to accept the resignation in connection with Durban's agreement to reduce his board service commitment to no more than five public companies by May 25, 2023.

The board says it doesn't believe Durban's directorships are an impediment, but cutting back those commitments "appropriately addresses the concerns raised by stockholders with regard to such engagements."

It's also considered that Durban is an appointment pursuant to its March 2020 agreement with Silver Lake.

According to results, Durban received 196.8 million votes in support of his board seat, and 257.3 million against.

On Thursday, a Twitter investor sued Musk, accusing him of manipulating the market to cut the cost of his $44 billion takeover of the company.