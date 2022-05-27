Synopsys agrees with Wells Fargo Bank over $200M stocks repurchase

Synopsys World Headquarters, Mountain View, CA

jejim/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Software company Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement with Wells Fargo Bank over the repurchase of an aggregate of $200M stocks.
  • Synopsys is set to receive an aggregate initial share delivery of ~523K shares, with the remainder, if any, to be settled on or before Aug. 15, upon completion of the repurchases.
  • The specific number of shares ultimately repurchased will depend on the average of Synopsys' daily volume-weighted average share prices.
  • Shares were trading +1.91% pre-market.
  • Source: Press Release
