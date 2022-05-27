White House nears decision on forgiving $10K in student debt per borrower - Washington Post

May 27, 2022 9:16 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor49 Comments

The White House in Washington DC

lucky-photographer/iStock via Getty Images

  • After months of debate, the Biden administration is planning to forgive $10K in student loan debt per borrower amid historically high levels of consumer price inflation, The Washington Post reported Friday, citing three people familiar with the matter.
  • Biden was initially prepared to make the announcement this weekend at the University of Delaware commencement, but the school shooting in Texas has delayed the timing, according to the people.
  • Moreover, the White House wants to provide debt forgiveness to those in the U.S. who earned less than $150K in 2021, or less than $300K for married couples, two of the people told the newspaper.
  • Nevertheless, it's still not clear whether the White House will require interest and payments to roll over at the end of August, The Washington Post noted.
  • The White House's latest plans come on the heels of its move to extend the moratorium on student loan payments beyond the previous expiration date of May 1.
  • Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.