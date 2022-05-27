White House nears decision on forgiving $10K in student debt per borrower - Washington Post
May 27, 2022 9:16 AM ET By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- After months of debate, the Biden administration is planning to forgive $10K in student loan debt per borrower amid historically high levels of consumer price inflation, The Washington Post reported Friday, citing three people familiar with the matter.
- Biden was initially prepared to make the announcement this weekend at the University of Delaware commencement, but the school shooting in Texas has delayed the timing, according to the people.
- Moreover, the White House wants to provide debt forgiveness to those in the U.S. who earned less than $150K in 2021, or less than $300K for married couples, two of the people told the newspaper.
- Nevertheless, it's still not clear whether the White House will require interest and payments to roll over at the end of August, The Washington Post noted.
- The White House's latest plans come on the heels of its move to extend the moratorium on student loan payments beyond the previous expiration date of May 1.
