Candel Therapeutics announces positive data from CAN-2409 to treat lung cancer

May 27, 2022 9:23 AM ETCandel Therapeutics, Inc. (CADL)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

Lung cancer. lung disease. 3d illustration

Mohammed Haneefa Nizamudeen/iStock via Getty Images

  • Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) said on Friday a mid-stage trial testing CAN-2409 in combination with anti-PD-1 or PD-L1 agents in patients with stage III/IV non-small cell lung cancer showed disease control rate of 87.5%.
  • Additional data highlighted that most patients experienced a reduction in tumor burden.
  • "The data from this clinical trial are incredibly exciting, suggesting that the addition of CAN-2409 to pembrolizumab or nivolumab containing treatment regimens in patients experiencing progression may offer a new therapeutic option where few good alternatives exist," said Daniel Sterman, Professor at NYU Langone Heath.
  • 19 of 20 patients in the trial had negative or low PD-L1 expression, the company said.
