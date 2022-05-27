Candel Therapeutics announces positive data from CAN-2409 to treat lung cancer
May 27, 2022 9:23 AM ETCandel Therapeutics, Inc. (CADL)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) said on Friday a mid-stage trial testing CAN-2409 in combination with anti-PD-1 or PD-L1 agents in patients with stage III/IV non-small cell lung cancer showed disease control rate of 87.5%.
- Additional data highlighted that most patients experienced a reduction in tumor burden.
- "The data from this clinical trial are incredibly exciting, suggesting that the addition of CAN-2409 to pembrolizumab or nivolumab containing treatment regimens in patients experiencing progression may offer a new therapeutic option where few good alternatives exist," said Daniel Sterman, Professor at NYU Langone Heath.
- 19 of 20 patients in the trial had negative or low PD-L1 expression, the company said.