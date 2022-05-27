PDC Energy updates annual guidance - free cash flow forecasts look light

PDC Energy (PDCE) provided updated guidance ahead of the market open Friday, following the close of its Great Western acquisition earlier in the month. Management provided pro-forma forecasts at the time of the acquisition announcement in February, and assumed a Q2 close (actual close May 6). Friday's update looks broadly in-line with the pro-forma forecasts from February, though the free cash flow guidance appears light:

Production - 2022 production guidance was lifted 4.3% above the prior pro-forma forecast, to 242.5kboe/d (midpoint).

Capex - capital spending was lifted 2.6%, to $975m (midpoint).

Free cash flow - on the company's updated price deck, assuming $95 WTI and $6.00 Henry Hub, management expects to generate $1.7b in free cash flow (25% of current market cap); previously management guided to pro-forma free cash flow of $1.3b on $75 WTI and $4.00 Henry Hub.

Shareholder return - in conjunction with the higher free cash flow outlook (+$400m), the company lifted shareholder return guidance from $800m to $1,000 (15% of market cap) and the base dividend to $1.40 annually (~2% yield).

The production and capex increases appear in-line with the previously guided ranges. They are higher, but the transaction also closed early in the quarter.

However, the updated free cash flow guidance looks light. At 242.5kboe/d of production, management expects to produce ~88mboe this year. The increased free cash flow guide (+$400m) is only an incremental ~$4.50 per barrel. Despite lifting the oil price assumption $20 and Henry Hub assumption $2.00 ($11.6 per boe). The increased capex guidance explains some of the headwind (~28c per boe), but investors are likely to question why more of the increased commodity price assumption didn't drop to the bottom line.