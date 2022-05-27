O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) +3.9% pre-market after a bankruptcy court confirmed the Chapter 11 reorganization plan for its Paddock Enterprises subsidiary.

The plan, first unveiled in January, would permanently resolve all existing and future asbestos personal injury claims and includes a trust to process and pay for all asbestos-related claims.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded O-I Glass (OI) shares to Buy from Neutral with a $19 price target, raised from $16, expecting glass-packaged products should hold up better in a downturn than in prior periods.

"Traditionally O-I has gone to 30%-50% relative valuations vs. the market during periods of economic volatility, but the potential for glass-packaged products' demand to be less price elastic, relative positioning benefits O-I has in Europe vs. prior periods, and the resulting (apparent) confidence in forecasts from 1Q reporting inform our move back to Buy," BofA's George Staphos writes.

O-I Glass (OI) expects its price hikes will more than offset cost increases, The Investment Doctor says in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.