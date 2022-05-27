Aurora Cannabis upsizes bought deal financing

  • Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) amends the terms of its previously announced bought deal financing.
  • Syndicate of underwriters led by Canaccord Genuity and BMO Capital Markets, have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis 61.2M units of the company at a price of $2.45 per unit for gross proceeds of ~$150M.
  • Underwriters an option, exercisable at the offering price for a period of 30 days following the closing of the offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the offering.
  • Net proceeds of the offering will be used for general corporate purposes.
  • Closing expected to take place on or about June 1, 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.