Aurora Cannabis upsizes bought deal financing
May 27, 2022 9:27 AM ETAurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA2 Comments
- Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) amends the terms of its previously announced bought deal financing.
- Syndicate of underwriters led by Canaccord Genuity and BMO Capital Markets, have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis 61.2M units of the company at a price of $2.45 per unit for gross proceeds of ~$150M.
- Underwriters an option, exercisable at the offering price for a period of 30 days following the closing of the offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the offering.
- Net proceeds of the offering will be used for general corporate purposes.
- Closing expected to take place on or about June 1, 2022.