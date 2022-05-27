The European Union in talks to form a common purchasing agreement for vaccines and antivirals against monkeypox, as the rare viral disease makes a comeback in countries outside Africa where its cases are usually found.

Discussions are underway to buy Imvanex vaccine developed by Danish biotech Bavarian Nordic (OTCPK:BVNKF) (OTCPK:BVNRY) and tecovirimat antiviral developed by U.S.-based SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA), Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter reported citing Sweden's vaccine coordinator Richard Bergstrom.

However, no contract with either firm had yet been reached, Bergstrom added.

"But it will go quickly. We should have a contract ready in a week or so and maybe some limited deliveries in June," he said.

A European Commission spokesperson told Reuters that member states, in principle, reached a broad consensus for the Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA) to procure the countermeasures as soon as possible on their behalf.

A spokesperson from Bavarian Nordic (OTCPK:BVNKF) confirmed the talks. "We've had several calls with HERA...we have no idea when there will be an agreement. It is not up to us to say when there will be an agreement - there are two parties involved," he added.

The company has enough supplies to meet the demand in the event of a deal, the spokesperson said.

SIGA (SIGA) shares surged last week on the FDA approval of an intravenous (IV) formulation of its tecovirimat treatment for smallpox, which could also be effective for treating monkeypox.