Four of Coinbase Global's (NASDAQ:COIN) leaders have collectively reaped more than $1B by selling shares since the cryptocurrency exchange listed its shares for public trading last spring, according to analysis of regulatory filings by the Wall Street Journal. During the same period, though, the company's shares have dropped by 82% (as of Thursday's close).

The four executives — co-founders Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam, along with President and Chief Operating Officer Emilie Choi and Chief Product Officer Surojit Chatterjee — received proceeds that totaled ~$1.2B from stock sales on the day Coinbase (COIN) shares began trading through February 2022, the WSJ said.

The stock opened at $381 on April 14, 2021, when it started trading through a direct listing. Since then, cryptocurrencies have entered a particularly rough patch, especially since November, with the price of bitcoin (BTC-USD) falling 72% from mid-April.

In a direct listing, the company does not issue new shares, rather only existing shareholders sell the stock. Under an initial public offering, the company going public issues new shares and gets proceeds from offering.

Many investors expect top executives to sell shares once a firm goes public, since their stakes are locked up for a long time. A large portion of the shares that the four executives sold occurred on the first day of trading, the WSJ said.

According to the Journal's analysis: Armstrong and his living trust sold shares for total proceeds of $292M; he still holds a controlling stake with 59.5% of voting power, according to the company's proxy filing in April; Choi exercised options at a cost of $9.7M and sold shares for total proceeds of $226M; Chatterjee exercised options at a cost of $6M and sold shares for total proceeds of $110M; and Ehrsam received almost $500M in stock sales during the period.

Earlier this week, Paradigm One LP, an investment firm that Ehrsam co-founded, acquired 30,030 COIN shares at $60.60 per share, according to a filing.

