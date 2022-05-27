Performance Shipping announces ~$8.0M underwritten public offering
May 27, 2022 9:31 AM ET
- Shipping company Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) is pricing an underwritten public offering of 7.62M units at $1.05 per unit.
- The gross proceeds are expected to be ~$8.0M.
- Each unit consists of 1 common share (or pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof) and 1 class A warrant to purchase 1 common share.
- Each class A warrant is immediately exercisable for 1 common share at an exercise price of $1.05 per share and expires in 5 years from issuance.
- The offering is expected to close on or about Jun. 1.
- Maxim Group LLC is the sole book-running manager for the offering.
- The underwriter will have a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.14M common shares and/or pre-funded warrants and/or 1.14M class A warrants.
- Shares were trading -59.69% pre-market.
