PDS Biotech triple combo cancer therapy shows promise in ongoing mid-stage study

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) reported data from an ongoing phase 2 trial of PDS0101 in combination with M9241 and bintrafusp alfa in certain cancers.

The triple combination is being evaluated in patients with advanced HPV-positive anal, cervical, head and neck, vaginal, and vulvar cancers who have failed prior therapy. These patients included people who had not received (naive) Immune checkpoint inhibitors (CPI) and also those who were resistant (refractory) to CPI drugs.

The company said PDS0101 was administered as two separate 0.5 ml subcutaneous injections every 4 weeks; bintrafusp alfa at 1,200 mg by IV infusion every 2 weeks; and M9241 at an initial high dose of 16.8 mcg/kg by subcutaneous injection every 4 weeks or at a low dose of 8 mcg/kg by subcutaneous injection every 2 weeks.

Data from 30 patients is being presented by the company at the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

The company said objective response (OR = >30% tumor reduction) was seen in (88%) 7 out of 8 patients with checkpoint-naive disease; 4 out of 7 patients' responses are ongoing (median 17 months).

Tumor reduction was seen in (45%) 10 out of 22 of patients with checkpoint-refractory disease, including patients receiving high or low dose M9241.

"We believe achieving a 77% survival at 12 months follow up in CPI refractory patients and 75% survival at 17 months follow up in CPI naïve patients, as well as significant tumor reduction in these refractory patients with advanced HPV16-positive cancers is promising," said PDS Chief Medical Officer Lauren Wood.

In checkpoint refractory patients treated with high or low dose M9241, survival outcomes were similar, the company noted. At a median of 12 months of follow up (77%) 17 out of 22 patients were alive.

Six out of 8 patients, who had not received a checkpoint inhibitor, were alive at median 17 months of follow up.

PDS Biotech added that 13 out 30 patients experienced Grade 3 treatment-related adverse events (AEs), and 2 out of 30 patients had Grade 4 AEs. There were no grade 5 treatment-related AEs.