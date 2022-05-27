The U.S. Army has signed a deal to buy $687M of anti-aircraft Stinger missiles made by Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) to replenish stocks sent to Ukraine, Reuters reported on Friday.

The contract for 1,468 Stingers was awarded Wednesday, according to the report, which said delivery could take as long as 30 months.

The U.S. has shipped ~1,400 Stingers to Ukraine since February, and U.S. allies also want to restock the weapons they shipped to Ukraine in recent months.

The Pentagon's chief weapons buyer said earlier this month that he aimed to sign a contract by the end of May with the intention of replacing the Stinger missiles sent to Ukraine one-for-one.

