Inovio announces positive survival results from trial testing glioblastoma treatment
May 27, 2022
- Inovio (NASDAQ:INO +2.9%) said on Friday its therapy, INO-5401 + INO-9012, was tolerable and immunogenic when administered with Libtayo, with radiation and chemotherapy, to newly diagnosed glioblastoma patients, in an early-to-mid stage trial.
- The company enrolled 52 patients - 32 in Cohort A; 20 in Cohort B.
- Median overall survival durations in Cohorts A and B were 17.9 months and 32.5 months, respectively.
- The company said both subsets exhibited hazard ratio < 1.0 and p < 0.05 when accounting for a 0.1% T cell frequency change, translating to a 23% and 28% reduced risk of death at 18 months, respectively.
- GBM or glioblastoma is the most common and aggressive type of brain cancer.
