SciSparc announces of $10 million in private placement offering
May 27, 2022 9:55 AM ETSciSparc Ltd. (SPRC)SPR, CBDBy: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- SciSparc Ltd (NASDAQ:SPRC) -9.68% has a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapies to treat disorders of the central nervous system.
- The company is focused into the institutional investor for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $10 million and expenses is payable by the company.
- The Company will issue 3,546,100 units and at a purchase price of $2.82 per unit .
- Each unit is consist of one ordinary share .
- The Company is acting as the Exclusive Placement Agent in connection with the offering and is expected to close a offering on 1 June, 2022.
- Source: Press Release