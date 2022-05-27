SciSparc announces of $10 million in private placement offering

May 27, 2022 9:55 AM ETSciSparc Ltd. (SPRC)SPR, CBDBy: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • SciSparc Ltd (NASDAQ:SPRC)  -9.68%  has  a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapies to treat disorders of the central nervous system.
  • The company  is focused into the institutional investor for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $10 million and expenses  is payable   by the company.
  • The Company will issue 3,546,100 units and  at a purchase price of $2.82 per unit .
  • Each unit is consist of one ordinary share .
  • The Company  is acting as the Exclusive Placement Agent in connection with the offering and is expected to close a offering on 1 June, 2022.
  • Source: Press Release
