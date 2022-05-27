Consumer sentiment slips further in final May reading
May 27, 2022
- May University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment: 58.4 vs. 59.1 expected and 59.1 prior May estimate; 65.2 in April.
- "This recent drop was largely driven by continued negative views on current buying conditions for houses and durables, as well as consumers’ future outlook for the economy, primarily due to concerns over inflation," said Survey of Consumers Director Joanne Hsu.
- Expectations: 55.2 vs. 66.3 consensus and 56.3 prior.
- Current conditions: 63.3 vs. 63.6 consensus and 63.6 prior.
- Inflation expectations: +5.3% vs. +5.4% expected and +5.4% prior.
- "Looking into the long term, a majority of consumers expected their financial situation to improve over the next five years; this share is essentially unchanged during 2022," Hsu said.
