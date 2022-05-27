Trump SPAC Digital World drops after filing on resale of up to 100M shares
May 27, 2022 10:09 AM ETDigital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC), DWACU, DWACWGOOGL, FB, TWTRBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Trump SPAC Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC), which is taking Trump's social media company and app Truth Social public, ticked down 1.3% after a new filing indicating the potential sale of 100 million shares by selling holders.
- DWAC filed for the resale of up to 100 million shares of new Digital World (DWAC) stock by selling holders, according to an 8-K filing.
- The filing comes after DWAC earlier this month announced it filed its registration statement on Form S-4. The deal is now expected to close in the second half of this year.
Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) saw a massive rally in the wake of news that it will take Trump's new media company public via a SPAC merger. The stock gained more than 350% when the news was announced Oct. 21. DWAC shares have dropped about 55% from their highs in early March.
Trump, who has been banned from Twitter (TWTR), Facebook (FB) and Google (GOOGL) is marketing Truth Social as an alternative outlet to those social-media giants.
Earlier this month, Truth Social stressed dependence on Trump in SEC filing.