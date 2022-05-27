Kinetic Group acquires GSS Infrastructure in an all stock transaction
May 27, 2022 10:14 AM ETKinetic Group Inc. (KNIT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Kinetic Group (OTCPK:KNIT) to acquire 100% interest in GSS Infrastructure in an all stock purchase.
- Company would also acquire three separate long term contracts with Telefonica Ecuador to operate active and passive telecom infrastructure in Ecuador.
- Ana María Méndez, CEO stated, "The acquisition of GSSi provides KNIT with an important foothold in Latin America to expand our presence in the wireless infrastructure space. We strongly believe the region has additional long term opportunities and given GSSi's experienced management team we will be able to continue our growth strategy. Undoubtedly, the rapid expansion of 5G in the region will provide enormous opportunities for KNIT revenue and footprint expansion."