The shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) are trading sharply lower in the morning hours Friday after the Chinese biotech announced early Phase 2 data for its CD73 antibody uliledlimab in combination with Coherus’ (CHRS) anti-PD1 therapy, toripalimab (TUOYI) in lung cancer.

The updated data lined up for a presentation at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual meeting next week were generated from three cohorts of patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

As of data cutoff of March 29, 2022, the strongest response rates were seen in the cohort with advanced NSCLC (mainly stage 4 disease) patients for whom the standard of care was not indicated previously.

Other two groups with heavily treated patients showed a lower clinical response indicating 5 partial responses and 9 stable diseases out of 19 efficacy evaluable patients.

There were no dose limiting toxicities, and uliledlimab appeared to be safe and well tolerated up to the highest dose as a single agent and in combination with toripalimab, the company said.

“While the study is ongoing and we are analyzing the data as they mature, we are extremely encouraged by these results and the clinical benefits that uliledlimab may offer to cancer patients," Yi-Long Wu, the lead investigator and Professor of Guangdong Provincial People's Hospital said.

Ahead of ASCO 2021, I-Mab (IMAB) shared Phase 1 data for uliledlimab in combination with Roche’s (OTCQX:RHHBY) cancer therapy, Tecentriq, in patients with advanced cancer.