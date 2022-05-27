Vanguard trims expense ratio on one mutual fund, raises ratio on four others

Notebook with mutual funds sign on a table. Business concept.

designer491/iStock via Getty Images

  • Vanguard has adjusted its expense ratios on five mutual funds across multiple share classes, the investment management firm said Friday. The changes represent an aggregate $2.8M in net savings for investors, it said.
  • Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares (MUTF:VGHCX) FY2022-end expense ratio is cut 2 basis points to 0.30% from 0.32% in FY2021 and the fund's Admiral Shares (MUTF:VGHAX) expense ratio fall to 0.25% from 0.27%.
  • Vanguard Dividend Growth Fund (MUTF:VDIGX) expense ratio is increased to 0.27% from 0.26%.
  • Vanguard Global Capital Cycles Fund (MUTF:VGPMX) expense ratio is raised 1 bp to 0.36%.
  • Vanguard Global ESG Select Stock Fund Investor Shares (VEIGX) expense ratio to 0.56% from 0.55%; Admiral shares (VESGX) expense ratio rises by 1 bp to 0.46%.
  • Vanguard Energy Fund Investor Shares (VGENX) expense ratio increases 4 bps to 0.41% and Admiral Shares (VGELX) expense ratio rises by 4 bps to 0.33%.
  • Earlier this month, Vanguard, BlackRock & State Street growth ETFs sank amid Wall Street selloff
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.