Vanguard trims expense ratio on one mutual fund, raises ratio on four others
May 27, 2022 10:24 AM ETVanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares Inv (VGHCX), VGPMX, VDIGX, VGHAXVGELX, VGENX, VESGX, VEIGXBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Vanguard has adjusted its expense ratios on five mutual funds across multiple share classes, the investment management firm said Friday. The changes represent an aggregate $2.8M in net savings for investors, it said.
- Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares (MUTF:VGHCX) FY2022-end expense ratio is cut 2 basis points to 0.30% from 0.32% in FY2021 and the fund's Admiral Shares (MUTF:VGHAX) expense ratio fall to 0.25% from 0.27%.
- Vanguard Dividend Growth Fund (MUTF:VDIGX) expense ratio is increased to 0.27% from 0.26%.
- Vanguard Global Capital Cycles Fund (MUTF:VGPMX) expense ratio is raised 1 bp to 0.36%.
- Vanguard Global ESG Select Stock Fund Investor Shares (VEIGX) expense ratio to 0.56% from 0.55%; Admiral shares (VESGX) expense ratio rises by 1 bp to 0.46%.
- Vanguard Energy Fund Investor Shares (VGENX) expense ratio increases 4 bps to 0.41% and Admiral Shares (VGELX) expense ratio rises by 4 bps to 0.33%.
- Earlier this month, Vanguard, BlackRock & State Street growth ETFs sank amid Wall Street selloff