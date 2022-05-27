RH (NYSE:RH +3.8%) is not an ideal pick ahead of earnings, according to Wedbush analyst Seth Basham.

“Headwinds have grown since the company’s [fourth quarter] earnings report on March 29 when the company delivered somber news of a 1000-1200 bps slowdown in demand growth in the four weeks following the start of the Ukraine War and 2022 guidance below expectations,” he explained.

Basham added that shifting consumer preferences and increased spending on experiences and travel rather than goods bode poorly for the upscale lifestyle brand. Further, sticker shock amid inflationary impacts might cause many potential purchases to be pushed off as buyers “balk at outsized price increases.”

As a result, Basham expects revenue in-line with the analyst consensus with risks to the downside on guidance as supply chain problems persist. With 34% of its products sourced from China, the lockdown risk for the retailer is certainly pronounced. The retailer might also be encouraged to issue a conservative forecast as it “ponders a substantial share repurchase program.”

To be sure, solid results from Williams Sonoma (WSM) and Arhaus (ARHS) offered some comfort to bulls and reassured Basham that demand dynamics remained robust in the quarter. Additionally, the company’s affluent customer base offers some insulation from significant inflationary impacts.

Indeed, its prospects for pricing power and flexibility with regard to its balance sheet were a key factor in Morgan Stanley’s conversely bullish review heading into the quarter.

Still, inflationary impacts cannot be entirely discounted, according to Basham.

“We believe that RH is facing a tough choice of whether to continue raising prices to expand gross margins as it may be “firing” a portion of its customer base too quickly and therefore pressuring order volumes,” Basham concluded. “We reduce our 12-month price target to $315 (from $360) on market revaluation of growth companies and are sidelined into the print.”

Read more on the expectations for the luxury retailer heading into the quarterly report on June 2.