Elon Musk's filing irregularities around his building of a top stake in Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) have drawn extra scrutiny from the Securities and Exchange Commission, according to a letter the agency has published.

The timing of Musk's filings leading up to the April 4 disclosure of Musk's investment - a 9.2% stake that made him the company's biggest shareholder - drew an immediate response letter on April 4 from the SEC's Nicholas P. Panos, senior special counsel in the office of mergers and acquisitions.

"Dear Mr. Musk: We have reviewed the above-captioned filing and have the following comments. Our comments ask for additional information so that we may better understand your disclosure," Panos wrote Musk.

Panos raised several concerns in the letter, asking why the filing was based on March 14 being the "date of the event" requiring submission - and why the 13G filing didn't appear to have been made within the required 10 days.

He also asks about the basis for filing on a Schedule 13G rather than Schedule 13D if an investor acquires securities "with any purpose, or with the effect, of changing or influencing the control of the issuer."

The SEC asked for a response giving a basis for feeling that the passive stake disclosure was appropriate, as well as addressing "among other things, your recent public statements on the Twitter platform regarding Twitter (the issuer), including statements questioning whether Twitter (the issuer) 'rigorously adheres to' 'free speech principles.'"