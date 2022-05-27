Medtronic downgraded to hold at Needham following disappointing quarterly results
May 27, 2022 10:34 AM ETMedtronic plc (MDT)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Needham has downgraded Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) from buy to hold following the medical device company fiscal 2022 Q4 results that missed on the top and bottom lines.
- Analyst Mike Matson said that Medtronic "seems to have returned to its old pattern of poor execution and inconsistent results" adding that its peers are handling a challenging environment more successfully.
- He also views pipeline challenges (renal denervation and robotics) and receiving a U.S. FDA warning letter in December 2021 following an inspection of the company's Northridge, Calif., facility, the home of its diabetes business, as obstacles for the company.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Edmund Ingham wrote that despite the diabetes woes, Medtronic (MDT) is still investible due to its neuro, cardio, and medical surgical franchises.