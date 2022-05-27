Medtronic downgraded to hold at Needham following disappointing quarterly results

May 27, 2022 10:34 AM ETMedtronic plc (MDT)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor4 Comments

Wall Street Sign

ozgurdonmaz/E+ via Getty Images

  • Needham has downgraded Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) from buy to hold following the medical device company fiscal 2022 Q4 results that missed on the top and bottom lines.
  • Analyst Mike Matson said that Medtronic "seems to have returned to its old pattern of poor execution and inconsistent results" adding that its peers are handling a challenging environment more successfully.
  • He also views pipeline challenges (renal denervation and robotics) and receiving a U.S. FDA warning letter in December 2021 following an inspection of the company's Northridge, Calif., facility, the home of its diabetes business, as obstacles for the company.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Edmund Ingham wrote that despite the diabetes woes, Medtronic (MDT) is still investible due to its neuro, cardio, and medical surgical franchises.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.