The United Steelworkers union on Thursday signed a tentative agreement to end a nine-week-old strike at Chevron's (NYSE:CVX) Richmond, California, refinery, Reuters reported.

The agreement is subject to ratification by the membership of USW Local 12-5, which represents the 500 workers who will vote on the contract over the weekend.

The deal reportedly contains the terms of the national agreement reached between USW International negotiators and refinery owners in February, which provides a 12% pay increase over four years.

Chevron (CVX) has kept the 245K bbl/day refinery operating with managers, supervisors and union members who crossed the picket line.

Chevron (CVX) shares have posted five straight daily gains, yesterday hitting an all-time intraday high of $177.93.