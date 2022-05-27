Brazil's Eletrobras files for $7.4B privatization offering

Brazilian flag

kutaytanir/E+ via Getty Images

Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR) officially launched its privatization bid on Friday, filing a request with Brazil's securities regulator that could raise as much as 35B reais ($7.4B), which would make it the country's second largest offering on record.

The offering is comprised a primary offering of more than 627.67M new shares and a secondary offering of ~69.8M shares currently held by state development bank BNDES.

The Brazil government's stake in Eletrobras (EBR) is expected to fall below 50% of voting stock after the offering, which is set to price on June 9, according to the filing.

A group of investors has signaled early interest in scooping up ~13B reais in shares, Bloomberg reports.

Worried that market volatility could increase as the October presidential gets nearer, the government had pushed for a quick sale.

