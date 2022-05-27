Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM +2.8%) fueled optimism on packaged food stocks after smashing analyst estimates for earnings on Friday.

The Laurel, Mississippi-based poultry producer rocketed past analyst expectations, reporting GAAP EPS of $14.39 and revenue of $1.54B for its fiscal second quarter. Those figures surged beyond consensus estimates by a stunning $6.23 on the bottom line and $150M on the top line.

The bottom line beat was significantly bolstered by effective price increases in the quarter that resulted in a 13.1% increase in average realized selling prices from the prior year. While margins remain under pressure due to higher fuel and grain costs, additional price increases are being pursued to shore up margins moving forward. Encouragingly, demand was noted as improving despite the persistent upward pressure on selling prices.

Shares gained nearly 4% shortly after Friday’s market open. The results also appeared to help drive peers like BRF SA (BRFS +4.6%) and Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC +2.4%) upward in early trading.

To be sure, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine remains a headwind for the company and could continue to impact results.

Prior to the invasion, Ukraine was the world's 7th largest producer and 4th largest exporter of corn, and was responsible for about 20% of the world's high-grade wheat production and 7% of global wheat production altogether.

“While we do not import corn or other feed grains directly from the region, Ukraine’s inability to plant, grow and harvest a material portion of its grain crops will negatively impact the worldwide supply of grain, including corn, and will continue to put upward pressure on grain prices,” the company’s 10-Q filing noted. “Due to the ongoing conflict, shipping channels through which old-crop grain would normally be exported are blocked or disrupted, and only a fraction of normal exports are able to be transported. These uncertainties, together with already tight global grain supplies, have caused grain prices to rise and exhibit significant volatility since the invasion began. That trend will likely continue.”

While investors are applauding the results from the company heading into the Memorial Day holiday, the impact of geopolitics will be an important factor to monitor moving forward.

Finally, the hangover of the uncertain sale to Continental Grain and Cargill remains a worry. Per recent reports the deal is unlikely to be approved by antitrust regulators unless significant changes are made. Nonetheless, the company reiterated its belief that the deal will be consummated by year-end.

