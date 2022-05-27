U.S. places sanctions on two banks and trading company for North Korea ties

The U.S. is implementing sanctions against two banks, a trading company, and an individual for their support of North Korea's weapon programs and its national airline, the U.S. Treasury Department said Friday in a statement.

The U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control ("OFAC") named Far Eastern Bank and Bank Sputnik in the sanctions list and Air Koryo Trading Corp.

The new sanctions come after the Democratic People's Republic of Korea ("DPRK") launched three missiles on May 24, brining the total number of missiles the country has launched this year to 23, "all in violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions," the Treasury Department said.

Jong Yong Nam, located Minsk, Belarus, was also added to the list. That individual has purportedly acted on behalf of, directly or indirectly, the Second Academy of Natural Sciences, which had previously been sanctioned for its support of North Korea's weapons of mass destruction and missile programs.

In 2019, President Trump ordered withdrawal of sanctions against two shipping companies that were believed to help North Korea.

Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.