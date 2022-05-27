Tencent Music changes out one board seat
May 27, 2022 11:02 AM ETTencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)TCEHY, TCTZFBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Tencent Music Entertainment (NYSE:TME) has announced changes to its board, with one longtime director replaced by a Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) vice president.
- Martin Chi Ping Lau is resigning from the board effective immediately. He's been on the board since 2016.
- "His extensive experience and strategic thinking shaped TME's growth path and were instrumental in our transformation into the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China. After his resignation, Martin will continue to provide us with strategic advice as President of Tencent, which remains the majority shareholder in TME," says TME Executive Chairman Cussion Pang.
- Taking the empty place on the board is Matthew Yun Ming Cheng, currently corporate VP of Tencent Holdings Ltd. Cheng joined Tencent in 2010 and had previously assumed financial management functions at companies including Price Waterhouse and China Everbright Technology Limited.