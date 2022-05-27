Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) -2.6% in Friday's trading after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro suggested a broad shakeup of the company's board and executive team, Reuters reports.

Bolsonaro reportedly said officials who have been at the state-controlled company for more than six months could be considered unfit for further service, since they were part of the market-oriented policies he says have hurt Brazilian citizens.

Bolsonaro said on Monday that he was removing CEO José Mauro Coelho after only a few weeks on the job, and local media reports since then have indicated the shakeup could extend beyond the CEO.

The president has consistently criticized high domestic fuel prices, but Petrobras (PBR) has maintained its policy of pegging domestic rates to international prices.

Petrobras (PBR) shares had opened the week near a 52-week high but have plunged 11% since the CEO switch that has renewed fears of political intervention at the company in a presidential election year.