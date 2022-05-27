Atotech/MKS Instruments deal spread narrows on report on China review
- The deal spread in MKS Instrument's (NASDAQ:MKSI) planned purchase of Atotech (NYSE:ATC) narrowed on a report about potential progress in China's antitrust review of the deal.
- The companies are said to be in settlement talks with third parties in the country, according to traders, who cited a report that was circulated around desks. There appears to be a higher chance of China approval than before.
- The deal spread narrowed to $2.40 from $2.99 on Thursday. Atotech shares rose 3.8%, while MKSI gained 2.3%.
- The latest update comes after Dealreporter earlier this month reported that MKS Instruments (MKSI) is said to be not close to an agreement with China's antitrust regulators on a remedy for Atotech (ATC) deal.
- Early last month the companies agreed to extend the walk date for the transaction to Sept. 30 day to allow additional time for the regulatory approval by SAMR.
- MKSI Instruments (MKSI) CEO John Lee said late last month on the company's Q1 earnings call that the company continues to work with SAMR to obtain clearance.