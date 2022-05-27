Boston Scientific upgraded to buy at Needham on new products, potential M&A target

May 27, 2022 11:31 AM ETBoston Scientific Corporation (BSX)JNJBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Boston Scientific office building in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Needham has upgraded Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) to buy from hold citing new products in its portfolio and the possibility it could be an acquisition target.
  • The firm has a $48 price target (~20% upside based on Thursday's close).
  • Analyst Mike Matson wrote that even with a slowdown in sales of its WATCHMAN left atrial appendage closure device, Boston Scientific (BSX) can still have single digit growth due to several new products in its portfolio.
  • He added that given speculation Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is interested in M&A as it spins off its consumer business, Boston Scientific (BSX) would be a good fit for the healthcare giant.
  • Earlier in May, Morgan Stanley named Boston Scientific (BSX) a top pick.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.