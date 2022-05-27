Boston Scientific upgraded to buy at Needham on new products, potential M&A target
May 27, 2022 11:31 AM ETBoston Scientific Corporation (BSX)JNJBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Needham has upgraded Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) to buy from hold citing new products in its portfolio and the possibility it could be an acquisition target.
- The firm has a $48 price target (~20% upside based on Thursday's close).
- Analyst Mike Matson wrote that even with a slowdown in sales of its WATCHMAN left atrial appendage closure device, Boston Scientific (BSX) can still have single digit growth due to several new products in its portfolio.
- He added that given speculation Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is interested in M&A as it spins off its consumer business, Boston Scientific (BSX) would be a good fit for the healthcare giant.
- Earlier in May, Morgan Stanley named Boston Scientific (BSX) a top pick.