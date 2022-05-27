1Life Healthcare rallies after Stifel initiates Bull rating on market growth outlook

May 27, 2022 11:32 AM ET1Life Healthcare, Inc. (ONEM)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEMis up 4% after Stifel started off coverage on the stock with a Buy rating.
  • Analyst Craig Jones has set a price target of $12 to the telehealth company, implying a potential upside of ~42% from stock's last close.
  • One Medical's Medicare business is differentiated as a fully at-risk primary care provider network, meaning it is both the payor and provider, Jones said. He sees the company having a large total addressable market and an opportunity for disintermediation.
  • Wall Street analysts, on an average, give a Buy rating while Seeking Alpha Quant rating is at Hold.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.