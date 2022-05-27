1Life Healthcare rallies after Stifel initiates Bull rating on market growth outlook
May 27, 2022 11:32 AM ET1Life Healthcare, Inc. (ONEM)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) is up 4% after Stifel started off coverage on the stock with a Buy rating.
- Analyst Craig Jones has set a price target of $12 to the telehealth company, implying a potential upside of ~42% from stock's last close.
- One Medical's Medicare business is differentiated as a fully at-risk primary care provider network, meaning it is both the payor and provider, Jones said. He sees the company having a large total addressable market and an opportunity for disintermediation.
- Wall Street analysts, on an average, give a Buy rating while Seeking Alpha Quant rating is at Hold.