Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) has lost more than half of its market capitalization in the morning hours Friday, following a post-market selloff Stifel described as an overreaction to the company’s trial data for melanoma candidate, lifileucel.

The C-144-01 study involved patients with advanced (unresectable or metastatic) melanoma whose cancer advanced despite previous therapies.

While the median duration of response ((mDOR)) for Cohort 2 was not reached, the registrational Cohort 4 of 87 patients indicated a median duration of response of 10.4 months which Stifel said was “a disappointment.”

“…but the off-hour stock reaction seems overdone (down 49%) relative to what we think the commercial implications are,” the analysts added, maintaining the Buy rating on Iovance (IOVA).

Lower mDOR in Cohort 4 compared to Cohort 2 “isn't catastrophic,” they argued. With treatment options in this setting limited, “we do want to see some evidence of durability when full details are disclosed 2H22,” Stifel wrote.

The price target lowered to $13 from $26 per share implies a ~14% downside to the last close.

In addition, Oppenheimer and Piper Sandler have also slashed their price targets on Iovance (IOVA) to $27 from $31 and $13 from $20 per share, respectively, following the data readout.

The company has an average price target of $32.85 on Wall Street currently.